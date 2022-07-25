Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA stock opened at $129.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 286.78 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

