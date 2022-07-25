Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,375 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ingevity worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ingevity by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ingevity by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

