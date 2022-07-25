Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 124,687 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,687 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Blackbaud by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,686 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

