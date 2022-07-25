Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

