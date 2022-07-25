Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,991 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,183 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $10,877,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

