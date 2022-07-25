Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after acquiring an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.63.

NYSE:WAT opened at $345.68 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.34.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

