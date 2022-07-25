Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

