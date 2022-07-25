Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

