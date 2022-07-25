Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

