Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

