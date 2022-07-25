Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 81.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.70.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

