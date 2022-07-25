TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.89.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

RNW stock opened at C$17.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.54. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.83%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

