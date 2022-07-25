Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,506. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

