Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.60.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:TIH traded down C$0.66 on Monday, reaching C$105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,251. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.20. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$805.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.0136205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

