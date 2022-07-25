Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.95. 25,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.92 and a 200 day moving average of $348.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

