Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.00. 4,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

