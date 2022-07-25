Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 581 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

