Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 4,791 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,543. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

