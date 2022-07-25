Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 3,546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.96. 23,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

