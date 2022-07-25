The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $322.15 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00569396 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00182441 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.