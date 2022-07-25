The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $413.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.92.
GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GS stock opened at $323.93 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.98.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
