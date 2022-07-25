The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

GS stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.60. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

