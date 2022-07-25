The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

