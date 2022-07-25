The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $91.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

