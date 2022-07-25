TFC Financial Management Has $243,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

ADI stock opened at $163.27 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

