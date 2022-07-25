Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.85 billion and approximately $45.89 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,846,277,710 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

