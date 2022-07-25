Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.85 billion and approximately $45.89 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,392 coins and its circulating supply is 65,846,277,710 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
