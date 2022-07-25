Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on THC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

