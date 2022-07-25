Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on THC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE THC opened at $63.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
