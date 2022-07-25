Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $29,420.10 (TEND)

Tendies (TEND) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $29,420.10 and $168.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,011.41 or 0.99991974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

