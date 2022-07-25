Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,195.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,195 ($26.24) and last traded at GBX 2,195 ($26.24), with a volume of 55445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($26.06).

Telecom Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,844.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,846.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,626.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

