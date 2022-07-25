Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 11,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

