Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,304 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $75,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.06. 92,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,971. The stock has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

