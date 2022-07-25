SyncFab Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.36 or 1.00005087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.