swisspartners Ltd. Sells 46,953 Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,953 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Vision Marine Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,963. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

