swisspartners Ltd. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,167 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd. owned 0.22% of GEE Group worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOB stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,643. GEE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

