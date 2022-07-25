swisspartners Ltd. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Piedmont Lithium worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 0.7 %

PLL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.08. 1,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.