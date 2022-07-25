swisspartners Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 0.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,999,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,691,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 83.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 107.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,029 shares of company stock worth $75,739,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

