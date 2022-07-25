swisspartners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

swisspartners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the period. Context Therapeutics comprises 3.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Context Therapeutics worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

CNTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,183. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

