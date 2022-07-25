swisspartners Ltd. Buys 40,685 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 284.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 76,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 37,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average of $367.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

