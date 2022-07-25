swisspartners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,136 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,818.00. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,967. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,976.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

