swisspartners Ltd. Acquires 25,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 552.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,413. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,958,847.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,669,200. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

