swisspartners Advisors Ltd Sells 272 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

BABA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 297,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,545,729. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

