Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.32. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 554,963 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sundial Growers Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 210.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,412 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

