Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 25,552 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.25 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

