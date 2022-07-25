STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

STORE Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.56 on Monday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in STORE Capital by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

