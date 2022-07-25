SThree plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 403.70 ($4.83) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The firm has a market cap of £539.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,251.61. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.29).

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

