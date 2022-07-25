SThree plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 403.70 ($4.83) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 393.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The firm has a market cap of £539.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,251.61. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.29).
