STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after buying an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 111,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of STE opened at $217.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

