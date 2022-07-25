Stake DAO (SDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $463,906.04

Stake DAO (SDT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Stake DAO has a market cap of $463,906.04 and approximately $214,926.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stake DAO coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00239597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00041114 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

Stake DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

Buying and Selling Stake DAO

