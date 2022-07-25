Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $19.94

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $18.80. Squarespace shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 19,444 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,501 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Squarespace by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 99,728 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Squarespace by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.