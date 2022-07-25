Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. Squarespace updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,180. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.