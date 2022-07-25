Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,879,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 464,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 165,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 133,095 shares during the period.

CEF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,067. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

